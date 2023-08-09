CORRECTIONS the news Virginian seeks to correct errors promptly. to report an error in the newspaper, call 932-3556.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
“People in this area care about animals and their sheriff’s department."
Emily Kenny, an Ashburn native, coached under Todd Wood at Fort Defiance for the past two years.
The conviction stemmed from a Dec. 26, 2021, incident in which Chad Thomas Cash held a Waynesboro couple at their Chestnut Avenue home.
The bodies of Omar Wade, Marieme Wade and Aicha Wade were pulled from the water Saturday.
The incident happened Friday afternoon at Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on Lucy Lane.