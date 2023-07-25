The News Virginian seeks to correct errors promptly. To report an error in the newspaper, call 932-3556.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phil Dulaney, the owner of Swannanoa Palace and hundreds of acres of Afton Mountain property, died this past week, according to an obituary.
The women's basketball coach will reap $6.4 million over the next six seasons.
Festivities begin on Saturday, July 22, with the Goat and Sheep Jackpot shows at 9:30 a.m., the Scholarship Pageant at 11 a.m., a wine festiva…
The clock is ticking on the congressional reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill.
A young boy visiting the downtown Waynesboro theater in early July for a movie showing lost his beloved “Woody” toy figure from the “Toy Story…