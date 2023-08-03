The News Virginian seeks to correct errors promptly. To report an error in the newspaper, call 932-3556.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Spiritual warrior': Bare-knuckle boxer Sydney Smith carries her faith and her father's memory with her in the ring
Sydney "Sundance" Smith, 31, on a mission to be one of the world's top female bare-knuckle boxers, is eying a shot at competing for a title.
For the second time in two weeks, high drama happened at the end of an Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night.
In his analysis of the case, the judge said UVa had acted in an “arbitrary and capricious manner.”
Standing before a mountain view at the Slacks Overlook in Nelson County, Laura Wolf can easily identify the peaks. Looking northeast and into …
Phase I includes two multipurpose playing fields, a 4,000-square-foot pavilion, parking, and restrooms, and is projected to be completed by ne…