The news Virginian seeks to correct errors promptly. To report an error in the newspaper, call 932-3556.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The four-ton potato — made of fiberglass — is transported by truck across the country by the tater team.
A contractor digging footers for a new home on Tinkling Spring Road discovered apparent human skeletal remains Tuesday morning.
"Ultimately, our experiences and interactions with others at this school have helped us discover ourselves, better our characters, and enable …
Both males — one juvenile and one adult — had gunshot wounds, "one of them believed to be self-inflicted."
Discounting 2019-20, when most NCAA postseasons were canceled, this marks an ACC-record fourth consecutive academic year in which Virginia tea…