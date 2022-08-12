Crew’s mom was sadly left in a house alone when the owners moved. She broke out of the house where... View on PetFinder
Crew
Excitement and chaos ran through the halls of Kate Collins Middle School on Tuesday morning.
And the start of new school leader at the Waynesboro elementary school coincides with a completely refurbished interior building for the 252 students who attend classes there.
Leslie Tate spent 6 years as the director of planning in Augusta County, and now, she has recently become the director of community development for the city of Waynesboro.
The driver of a 2006 Honda Civic died Thursday night in Augusta County when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
Kelseigh Meador, 30, of Salem said she and two others doused the flames on the man's body with bottled water, pond water and a fire extinguisher.
A consulting study obtained with the help of a state grant has identified the best future use of empty West Main Street buildings that once housed The News Virginian, the Shenandoah Valley Art Center and others.
The Virginia State Police pulled over a Norfolk driver who was going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said the person calling identifies as being Sgt. Davis, Deputy Cruz, Lt. Daniels or another deputy from the department.
John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Kanye West reacts to Kim and Pete's breakup, and more trending news
Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer. Get that and more trending news here.
"There wasn't nothing we could've done to get in there. We tried, but we couldn't get in," said Harold Baker, 57, who has been a firefighter for 40 years.