Daisy
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Daisy is a young dog who is fantastic with... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
- Updated
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
- Updated
The suspect was transported from the scene to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical, The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.
- Updated
After negotiations failed around 3:45 p.m., members members of the SWAT entered the home and ended the armed standoff.
- Updated
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred Monday shortly before 5 p.m. on Jefferson Highway near Haggerty Lane.
- Updated
The museum was included in Virginia’s budget by the Virginia General Assembly, which will allow the project to move beyond conceptual design into detailed design work to prepare for construction.
- Updated
Beth Teachey had two things to celebrate Tuesday. The first was her birthday, and the second was winning Waynesboro’s teacher of the year.
- Updated
Saturday’s graduation marked the school’s 51st annual commencement ceremony.
- Updated
The Waynesboro Police Department said the incident occurred Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station located at 1211 West Broad St.
- Updated
Standing on a field swathed in red, where just a few short weeks ago Riverheads High School captured the state football championship, salutatorian Addison Obaugh told her classmates and the crowd that they should “glory in Red Pride like never before” because they “fought like Gladiators” and won.
- Updated
More than 175 Wilson Memorial High School seniors received their diplomas during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at James Madison University.