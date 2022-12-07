Del. John Avoli seeks bill to aid English language learners

House District 20 Del. John Avoli came to the United States from his native Italy at age 10, needing to learn a new language and culture.

But growing up in the diverse Pittsburgh suburb of Weirton, W.Va., Avoli, R-Staunton, said he was helped in learning a new language. The help came from his neighbors and support organizations like the Knights of Columbus and Sons of Italy.

Fast forward to 2022. Avoli is a retired educator and House of Delegates member from Staunton who chairs the K-12 House Education subcommittee and is vice chairman of the committee. He is partnering with Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, on a bill to help Virginia’s English language learners.

“The kids are here and it is very important they learn to speak English,” Avoli said.

The legislation, which will be considered in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly, focuses on identifying the number of young English language learners in the commonwealth, alternate certification for them, and how these immigrant kids can achieve diplomas and deal with the Virginia Standards of Learning.

“We will also explore alternative ways of teaching,” Avoli said. “The teaching does not have to be in the confines of a high school.”

Avoli said the challenge applies more to teenage English language learners, who need to go to work relatively quickly.

“The younger they are, the easier it is to learn a language,” he said.

Avoli said a study period would be needed to determine how to fund and achieve the legislation’s goals if the bill passes. He anticipates state funding could occur in the 2024 General Assembly.

Success with the legislation would be transformative for those young people needing language skills.

“We would give them the life skill of speaking English,” Avoli said.

Another focus for Avoli in the upcoming General Assembly session is teacher retention in Virginia. The delegate said money is always an issue for teachers, but he sees a more critical problem beyond money.

“Teachers are tired of being disrespected,” he said.

Avoli said the problems include not only student behavior but bad treatment from parents.

“Some parents are totally out of control,” he said.

Fortunately, the disrespect for teachers is not as big a problem in the Shenandoah Valley, he said.

Avoli said he hopes to explore this issue in hearings before the House Education Committee.