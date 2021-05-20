Delilah
“I can confirm that we have had an officer-involved shooting,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in the statement.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred Monday shortly before 5 p.m. on Jefferson Highway near Haggerty Lane.
After negotiations failed around 3:45 p.m., members members of the SWAT entered the home and ended the armed standoff.
Some Waynesboro High School seniors graduated during the school's first commencement ceremony of the weekend on Friday night.
Thanks to help from a local contractor and a few volunteers, the Kate Collins Middle School baseball field was successfully renovated over the weekend.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Riverheads junior Colton Kwiecinski pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout Thursday afternoon and his teammates gave him plenty of offensive support in a 16-0 Shenandoah District win over the Staunton Storm.
In what is usually a closely contested crosstown rivalry, Friday night’s game was anomaly.
Wilson Memorial scored three runs in the top of the first inning Friday evening and never trailed in an 11-4 victory over Stuarts Draft.