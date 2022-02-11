"Hello, friends. My name is Derek and I would like to find myself a home... maybe with a nice person... View on PetFinder
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The Waynesboro native will be part of the Dukes’ 2022 Hall of Fame Class, the school announced on Thursday.
Nearly seven years after 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell was found dead behind an abandoned Southampton County home, her stepfather Wesley Hadsell was convicted of her murder.
Riverheads has its new football head coach, and he is no stranger to the school or Augusta County.
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live.
Every first responder should be paid and outfitted as befits the job and the risks tha come with it.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.
It’s a rarity that the coaches from both sidelines leave the gymnasium happy.
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to prevent public schools from requiring students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
High School Boys Basketball Standings
