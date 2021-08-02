Diamondbacks top Broadway to take 2-0 lead in RCBL semifinal series

BROADWAY — The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the first inning Sunday evening and never trailed in a 6-1 victory over Broadway in Game 2 of their Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series.

The Diamondbacks are now just one game away from the championship round with a 2-0 lead over the Bruins in the best-of-5 series. The Diamondbacks will look to close out the series Tuesday night when they host the Bruins in Game 3.

League MVP Zach Roberts led off the first inning with an infield single for Draft and Will Haas walked. Jack Pausiic followed with a three-run homer to left for a quick 3-0 Diamondbacks lead.

Draft added another run in the second when Calen Owens lined a two-out triple down the right-field line and Roberts followed with a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

That was more than enough offense for Draft starter Doug Pollock and relief pitcher Chandis Goff.