Diamondbacks top Broadway to take 2-0 lead in RCBL semifinal series

BROADWAY — The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the first inning Sunday evening and never trailed in a 6-1 victory over Broadway in Game 2 of their Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series.
The Diamondbacks are now just one game away from the championship round with a 2-0 lead over the Bruins in the best-of-5 series. The Diamondbacks will look to close out the series Tuesday night when they host the Bruins in Game 3.
League MVP Zach Roberts led off the first inning with an infield single for Draft and Will Haas walked. Jack Pausiic followed with a three-run homer to left for a quick 3-0 Diamondbacks lead.
Draft added another run in the second when Calen Owens lined a two-out triple down the right-field line and Roberts followed with a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.
That was more than enough offense for Draft starter Doug Pollock and relief pitcher Chandis Goff.
Pollock worked the first six innings, allowing just a second-inning run to the Bruins. Broadway's Devon Neal led off the second inning with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Neal scored on a base hit by Issac Vanmeter to pull Broadway to within 4-1. Pollock blanked Broadway over the next four innings and allowed just three hits in his six innings on the mound.
Draft scored again in the fifth when Haas doubled and then moved to third on Pausic's fly ball to right. Cody Bartley plated Haas with a sacrifice fly to center for a 5-1 Dbacks lead.
The Bruins had their best opportunity against Pollock in the bottom of the fifth when they loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. Pollock stranded the runners when he retired Trevor Thomas on a grounder to short to end the threat.
Draft added its final run in the ninth when Roberts led off with a triple and scored on Haas' sac fly to center, making the score 6-1.
Goff pitched the final three innings for Draft to earn the save. He walked three, but did not allow a base hit.
Roberts was 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Draft's 11-hit attack.
STUARTS DRAFT 6, BROADWAY 1
STUARTS DRAFT 310 010 001 — 6 11 0
BROADWAY 010 000 000 — 1 3 0
Pollock, Goff (7) and Wilcher; Vanmeter, Holsinger (6) and Taylor.
WP — Pollock. LP — Vanmeter. Save: Goff. HR — Pausic (SD) 1st, two on.