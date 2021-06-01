Drexel
"Hello guys and gals. My name is Drexel and I'm very happy to meet you. Why, you may ask, am... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
New evidence is said to prove innocence in fatal Augusta County fire in 1999. But can it be considered?
- Updated
New evidence the Virginia Attorney General's office has characterized as compelling could prove that a fatal Augusta County fire did not happen the way a jury was told it did more than two decades ago.
- Updated
Protesters collectively took a moment of silence and kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds
- Updated
This time last year, crowded gatherings were banned in Virginia. Masks were required in public buildings. Beaches were open only for exercise or fishing and the state was averaging more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day.
- Updated
“To say this board denied the purchase of body cams is not really accurate,” Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter said.
- Updated
Following a slim 3-2 vote of approval, the city tax rate of 90 cents per every $100 of real estate value was narrowly passed at the Waynesboro City Council’s meeting Monday night.
- Updated
The only thing that could slow down Waynesboro’s girls soccer team Wednesday night was a lightning delay.
- Updated
How are the continuing misjudgments by Mayor Andrea Oakes, and the majority of city council, in any way helpful for the well-being of Staunton residents?
There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
- Updated
If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...
Tuesday night was the Noah Canterbury show, and the Old Dominion signee did not disappoint, leading Buffalo Gap to a 16-0 victory over Staunton.
- Updated
Staunton scored five runs in the top of the first inning Friday evening and never trailed in a 15-11 victory over Fort Defiance in Valley District baseball action.