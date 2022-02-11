Elliot is part of a group of buns that were turned loose on a farm in VA . Thanks to... View on PetFinder
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
Nearly seven years after 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell was found dead behind an abandoned Southampton County home, her stepfather Wesley Hadsell was convicted of her murder.
The Waynesboro native will be part of the Dukes’ 2022 Hall of Fame Class, the school announced on Thursday.
No one will be going undefeated in Shenandoah District boys basketball this season.
Sooner BBQ and Church on the Hill have partnered to serve meals to first responders when they are on emergency calls that take longer than six hours to contain.
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live.
A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
Every first responder should be paid and outfitted as befits the job and the risks tha come with it.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.
It’s a rarity that the coaches from both sidelines leave the gymnasium happy.
