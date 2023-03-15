STAUNTON — Spring is quickly approaching, and so is the artistic season of the American Shakespeare Center.

In celebration of regional theater’s 35th season, American Shakespeare Center is kicking off 2023 with two comedies: Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through May 14 and award-winning American playwright Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13.

The spring season will feature returning actors such as Topher Embrey, Summer England, Michael Manocchio, Annabelle Rollison, and Constance Swain. ASC also presents the debuts of actors Kayla Carter and Kenzie Ross.

“It’s a joyful time for us. We’ve been through a lot as a nation and as a company, and I think to be able to settle down and bring focus to everything, it’s been wonderful,” said Brandon Carter, ASC’s artistic director.

Sarah Ruhl’s comedy-drama of Eurydice reimagines the Greek mythology of Orpheus and Eurydice. These two lovers are separated when Eurydice passes away and reaches the Underworld, forcing Orpheus to find her back. However, Ruhl’s Eurydice play focuses more on Eurydice’s journey than Orpheus’s journey in retrieving his bride. In this version of the classic play, Eurydice journeys to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost life.

“With especially Eurydice, you don’t see much of her life before she dies. You only get a glimpse of it with Orpheus,” said actress Kayla Carter, who plays Eurydice.

The play revolves around love, grief and acceptance of losing someone, which Embrey said most people can relate to on a personal level.

“I think what is beautiful about this story is that it’s timeless, in a sense,” said actor Topher Embrey, who plays Eurydice’s lover, Orpheus. “Everyone has had or will continue to experience loss in some way, shape or form. That doesn’t mean death either; that can mean loss of a friendship, loss of an item that meant a lot to you, loss of a parent or a husband.”

Inside the Blackfriars Playhouse is a recreation of the Renaissance-style theater in London, where most of Shakespeare’s plays were held until it was demolished in 1655. During the first performance of Ruhl’s Eurydice on the Feb. 24 preview night, minimal props were used, and more interactions with the audience were made while staying in character, which follows closely along Shakespeare’s scripts.

“There’s a lot of active words there. A lot of Shakespeare’s text have direct address, where you don’t have that fourth wall,” Carter said. “We’re able to take those questions directly to the audience members, and it sort of becomes a call in response akin to church.”

In addition to performing Shakespeare’s classics, the ACS also prides itself on actors playing non-traditional gender roles and its racially diverse cast members, as opposed to Shakespearean times of white male actors playing both male and female characters.

“I think it’s special that not only Topher and I are not only mixed-race, but we’re also queer mixed-raced people playing those roles,” said Kayla Carter, who also plays Orlando, a male character in Shakespeare’s As You Like It. “It shows the universality of the work.”

“We’re all bridging the gap for what Shakespeare did and what that means to us today,” Carter said. “We have an opportunity to celebrate why we do what we do, so it’s [35th anniversary] such a big year all around the country.”

The American Shakespeare Center was founded in 1988 as Shenandoah Shakespeare Express. In 2005, it was renamed the American Shakespeare Center in the heart of Staunton. ACS performs all year round with over 40,000 guests, with spring, summer, fall and Christmas season series. The theater also offers performing arts education to aspiring actors.

Tickets for “As You Like It” and “Eurydice” is on sale now and can be purchased online at www.americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling 1.877.MUCH.ADO (1.877.682.4236).

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] (again), written by playwrights Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, will be running during late spring and early summer from May 17 to June 4.