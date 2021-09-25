Return of Fall Foliage Festival reenergizes local art scene

After missing out last year because of the pandemic, many area artists are excited about participating in this year’s Fall Foliage Festival in downtown Waynesboro in two weeks.
“It’s the 50th anniversary of the festival this year,” said Shenandoah Valley Art Center artist Rose Guterbock. “Actually it was last year, but they’re pushing it to this year. And I think that number speaks for itself to a degree.”
Guterbock, who is unable to attend this year’s event like she has in the past, said the two-day event on Oct. 9-10 is important to her and other artists.
“It’s become a tradition, and that’s why it’s a big deal,” she said. “People save up, they come, they buy paintings of cows and paintings of the valley and paintings of things that they think are beautiful and beautiful jewelry and it’s a way that we can celebrate how much creativity there is around here.”
Central Virginia doesn’t typically offer many artistic venues or events compared to major cities such as New York or Washington D.C., so the fall foliage festival in Waynesboro is special, said Guterbock, who has lived in Waynesboro for about nine years.
“I was surprised and amazed by how many people not only vend and show, but how many people turn out just to give their hours to volunteer and help,” said Guterbock about her first impression of the festival years ago when she attended.
Waynesboro artist Karen Rosasco, who taught art for 31 years before moving to the River City, said the festival allows artists an opportunity to get feedback.
“Being an artist is kind of solitary and you’re creating something but you don’t know how anyone else feels about it,” she said. “At an outdoor festival like these, the people are mingling and they’re coming right up to you or they’re just standing there and say, ‘Wow, that’s amazing’ or ‘If I had the money or the space, I would buy that.’”
In 2019 at the festival, Rosasco remembers a father and his son, who looked about 10-years-old, was viewing her art when the child told his father, “Dad, that’s the one were buying mom.”
Knowing that her works depicting the city of Waynesboro spoke to a child just beginning to form his ideas about art felt nice, Rosasco said.
However, whether or not a person buys something, the feedback is invaluable, she said.
Another reason Waynesboro’s art festival is unique is it gives people an opportunity to find all sorts of art from wood, metal, glass, clay, jewelry and clothing to all kinds of paintings and sculptures.
“It’s mind blowing for this area,” Rosasco said. “It’s like a giant contemporary museum, and it’s outdoors. It’s beautiful, has good food and is well-organized. It’s incredible.”
Many local artists credit Shenandoah Valley Art Center Executive Director and Fall Foliage Director Piper Groves for the festival’s popularity.
Waynesboro has historically seemed geared toward businesses before Groves arrived, Rosasco said.
“She’s just built the festival even bigger and better than before,” Rosasco said. “You are getting the cream of the crop of the people who are doing the traveling art shows.”
Groves said the annual event is important for artists because it’s an opportunity for them to get their work in front of a large audience that they otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to see.
“It’s such a great cultural event,” said Groves, who has been the director of the festival for the past 13 years. “It’s rare to see such a unique cross-section of artists in such a small town.”
The art festival boosts tourism in Waynesboro because many people who visit the River City to attend the festival end up returning for another reason, Groves said.
“It’s a great hometown show,” she said. “For locals it’s a great opportunity to see some art but for travelers, it’s a fabulous weekend destination.”
COVID-19 has been a difficult time for artists, Guterbock said.
“All of the life blood just gets sucked out of you because of COVID and you don’t create at all, or you’re like ‘Oh great, I have all this time,’ and you create everything,” Guterbock said.
Guterbock thinks the pandemic caused emotions in artists that ended up being expressed in art.
“The return of the fall foliage art show is very exciting because we have the opportunity to see people who found their creative voice and they’re going to be bringing new and refreshed items into the world to share and it’s sort of this return to normalcy,” Guterbock said. “The reminder that we can come together as a community and overcome things that are completely overwhelming and still create beauty and still share beauty and still share community, and that’s what I think is really important.”
Amid a surge in delta variant cases, Groves said festival officials are doing everything they can to make sure the event is safe.
“We want to make sure that the event is as exciting as it can be and also as safe as possible for our visitors,” Groves said.
Because of this, visitors can expect booths and art to be more spaced out than usual and handwashing and sanitizing stations available for guests.
“We’ve just taken a little bit of extra care to make sure people are able to safely attend this year,” Groves said.