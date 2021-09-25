Return of Fall Foliage Festival reenergizes local art scene

After missing out last year because of the pandemic, many area artists are excited about participating in this year’s Fall Foliage Festival in downtown Waynesboro in two weeks.

“It’s the 50th anniversary of the festival this year,” said Shenandoah Valley Art Center artist Rose Guterbock. “Actually it was last year, but they’re pushing it to this year. And I think that number speaks for itself to a degree.”

Guterbock, who is unable to attend this year’s event like she has in the past, said the two-day event on Oct. 9-10 is important to her and other artists.

“It’s become a tradition, and that’s why it’s a big deal,” she said. “People save up, they come, they buy paintings of cows and paintings of the valley and paintings of things that they think are beautiful and beautiful jewelry and it’s a way that we can celebrate how much creativity there is around here.”

Central Virginia doesn’t typically offer many artistic venues or events compared to major cities such as New York or Washington D.C., so the fall foliage festival in Waynesboro is special, said Guterbock, who has lived in Waynesboro for about nine years.