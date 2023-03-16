A blossom of performances will be arriving at the Wayne Theatre this spring.

The Wayne Theater in downtown Waynesboro waved goodbye to winter with its "Wayne on Ice" performance earlier this month and is ready to welcome spring performances and concerts.

"We're very excited about spring and summer," said Shannon Sankar, owner and creative director of Standout Arts, LLC. "It's time to usher out wintertime, and what better way than to be out with family and friends?"

The theater's stage was turned into ice on March 9 as Fairytales on Ice, a world-class ice skating performance group, presented its musical with a uniquely modern twist on classic fairy tales such as the Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast and Sleeping Beauty. Different elementary school students around Waynesboro exclusively came to the first act before the main 7 p.m. show, which was opened to the community.

"It's [the fairytales] are familiar, and they still understand the story, but it's new at the same time, it's exciting," said performer Terry Barr, who was the host and writer of Fairytales on Ice. "I think it's just important to bring the audience something they haven't seen before, but it's something recognizable."

The ice production crew started laying the synthetic ice onto the stage at around 9 a.m., which only took an hour to get the foundation on stage. However, special effects and performers changing from costume to costume in under a minute will always remain magic to the kids.

"We love a good kiddy show because they tell the truth," said Alex Wilfand, a production crew member for Fairytales on Ice. "You know you're doing good when kids tell you, 'that was awesome.'"

Sankar said the Wayne Theatre is excited to bring the community out for upcoming live entertainment again during the warmer months.

"Everyone had to put plans on hold for so long," she said regarding the pandemic. "Half of these things are right in our backyard for the Waynesboro and Augusta County communities is so phenomenal for families."

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the theater will have Celtic Angels performing Celtic Angels Ireland on March 23 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will bring all things Ireland to the Wayne Stage, featuring dancing, singing, and sharing the Irish culture.

The theater will also perform One Night of Queen, a tribute and celebration of the legendary band Queen, on Apr. 8. The show will feature Gary Mullens and the Works. One Night of Queen at the Wayne Theatre will deliver two hours of the showmanship and Queen's greatest hits.

The theater will also present its musical Little Shop of Horrors on April 28. The puppetry show will be filled with music and a thrilling story recommended for upper middle school-aged audiences and up. This show’s cast includes international star Jonathan Blanchard.

This summer, the theater will perform Cinderella based on the fairy tales by French author Charles Perrault. The beloved fairy tale is retold in the style of English pantomime as it revolves around a young woman who triumphs over her stepmother and stepsisters thanks to a zany Fairy Godmother, a trip to the royal ball in an enchanted coach, and a glass slipper.