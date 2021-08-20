Wayne Theatre to perform 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' outdoors at Wintergreen Resort

“Joseph” will be the first outdoor production by the Wayne at Wintergreen, but for Larsen, her history with the show goes back decades far before the Wayne and the resort began talking.

“I am the one, alongside the executive director and music director, who chose this show,” Larsen said. “’Joseph’ is a show that I always have loved. My parents when I was in high school took me up to DC to see a tour production of it. It’s just one of those shows that I feel like I’ve been hearing since I was a small child.”

Larsen still has not outgrown the show from when she was young, and for the many kids making up the children’s choir in the Wayne production, they now have the chance to love the show just as she did when she was their age.

The children will give the show’s narrator and Joseph someone to talk and sing to during the show.

“It’s really quite beautiful,” Larsen said. “You’ll hear their angelic voices ringing out as you take the ski lift down the mountain.”

To cast member Emma Cooley, who plays the role of Mrs. Potiphar and is in the ensemble, the kids aren’t the only ones having a great time getting the show together.

She said their director is a key reason why.