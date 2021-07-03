Wayne Theatre hosts second show in summer concert series following year of online content

Music filled the streets of downtown Waynesboro on Wednesday night when Sun-Dried Opossum played their classic brand of rock ‘n’ roll in front of the Wayne Theatre for the venue’s second Wayne On Main show of the summer.
For Steve Sutton, a guitarist and vocalist for the group, it was great to have the band back together again.
“We have not played as a band since November of 2019,” Sutton said. “We had stuff on the books for 2020, but obviously that didn’t work out.”
As described by Shannon Sankar of Waynesboro's Standout Arts, the marketing team for the theatre, Wayne On Main is a free outdoor summer concert series held outside the Wayne Theatre building at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month through September.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for each concert, which will feature a local or regional band — each representing a different variety of music.
The event is open for everyone to attend and, while it’s free, donations are appreciated.
For Wayne Theatre Executive Director Tracy Straight, those donations go a long way for the theatre and community.
The money is used for scholarships for education programming at Studio Wayne, which holds all of the theater’s education classes and workshops for kids.
As for Wayne On Main, when Straight saw businesses were utilizing outdoor spaces to host more people than with their indoor facilities, she saw an opportunity for the Wayne and wanted to give it a shot.
“People have seemed to love it,” Straight said. “It could be something that grows in the summer for us. We’ll see.”
Waynesboro residents are recovering from a tumultuous 2020 and Wayne On Main hopes to provide those who are still uncomfortable with being around others indoors an opportunity to enjoy their summer and catch some great entertainment all while relaxing outside on West Main Street.
“We are now trying to provide opportunities where people can come enjoy music outside if they’re not comfortable yet coming in, but we hope soon they will be,” Straight said. “We have hand sanitizing stations throughout and are keeping our cleaning protocols in place.”
Dealing with COVID-19 is nothing new to the team behind the Wayne Theatre.
Straight was there the day that the building initially closed last year at the beginning of Virginia’s lockdowns.
“I was in a board meeting and I had a group that had just travelled from New York that pulled into our loading dock,” Straight said. “They were scheduled to have three performances the next day and I had to have them hold and tell the board, who made the decision, that we needed to close our doors and had to send them home. The theater closed March 13.”
From there, everything went online.
On Mondays in 2020, the Wayne still hosted “Monday at the Movies” with Jimmy Overton hosting, who brought his usual in-person show introduction and discussion points into residential homes. Other shows and events such as ”Acting Tips with Leslie,” Flashback Fridays and “Songs of Encouragement” were just some of the many carried over into an online format.
“We transitioned to working from home for about a week and then after two weeks, we launched a virtual format,” Straight said. “We started offering entertainment six days a week.”
This entertainment wasn’t lost on Peggy Caister, the new director of advancement at the Wayne, or her family. To Caister, the Wayne did more than just help to keep the community stay connected during the pandemic – it inspired it.
“Part of the reason I got involved in the Wayne is I’ve been so impressed with the work they have done during COVID to keep the Arts alive for the community,” Caister said. “It feels like the heartbeat in a lot of ways, and I love that.”
As families came together last year while indoors, in a way, Caister said she felt she had more time to bond with her 11-year-old daughter. The Wayne’s online content was constantly on when they were together.
“In some ways, we had more opportunity than we used to,” Caister said. “We didn’t get to do ‘Singing with Sarah’ before or ‘Acting Tips with Leslie.’ There were things that we did online which we wish we could’ve done in-person, but we took advantage of some of the online things in ways that hadn’t before been possible.”
At Wayne On Main, Caister and numerous groups of friends and families were back to enjoying an in-person night of summer music downtown.
As residents of all ages gathered and cheered for the music from Sun-Dried Opossum, Caister was all smiles.
“I think people are excited to be here,” Caister said. “Personally, my favorite [part] of the Wayne is live music. Live music is my thing, so seeing them work so hard to continue to put this together … it just warms my heart.”
Straight was also excited about the series and how it could also eventually bring in more music lovers to Waynesboro for future shows.
For each show, W. Main Street is closed off to traffic for the event, providing plenty of space for folks to attend the next show who missed out on the previous two.
“Our goal would be to fill the street,” she said.
According to the executive director, around 150 people attending the inaugural show last month to watch The Boogie Kings with Wanda Taylor back in May.
The Lil’ Bill Blues Band is set to play the next show in the Wayne on Main series at 6 p.m. on July 28.
The Skillbillies and Blue Ridge Thunder are also slated to play later this summer.
The Wayne Theatre has always featured numerous shows and events, but Wayne On Main could prove to be a great way to bring back old and new fans alike downtown to be entertained by great national and local acts moving forward.
Talent is always on display, and to Caister, there’s no better time than now to see it for yourself.
“Whatever it is you love, we’ve got something for you,” Caister said. “Whether it’s performing arts, visual arts or live music, it’s available here at the Wayne and it’s safe to come check it out.”