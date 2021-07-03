Wayne Theatre hosts second show in summer concert series following year of online content

From there, everything went online.

On Mondays in 2020, the Wayne still hosted “Monday at the Movies” with Jimmy Overton hosting, who brought his usual in-person show introduction and discussion points into residential homes. Other shows and events such as ”Acting Tips with Leslie,” Flashback Fridays and “Songs of Encouragement” were just some of the many carried over into an online format.

“We transitioned to working from home for about a week and then after two weeks, we launched a virtual format,” Straight said. “We started offering entertainment six days a week.”

This entertainment wasn’t lost on Peggy Caister, the new director of advancement at the Wayne, or her family. To Caister, the Wayne did more than just help to keep the community stay connected during the pandemic – it inspired it.

“Part of the reason I got involved in the Wayne is I’ve been so impressed with the work they have done during COVID to keep the Arts alive for the community,” Caister said. “It feels like the heartbeat in a lot of ways, and I love that.”

As families came together last year while indoors, in a way, Caister said she felt she had more time to bond with her 11-year-old daughter. The Wayne’s online content was constantly on when they were together.