Old Crow Medicine Band to perform Saturday at The MaDee Project fundraiser

The musician is also a local to the valley.

“I learned how to play music in Harrisonburg and my first performances were all through the valley,” said Secor, who grew up in Harrisonburg.

Secor, who helped start Old Crow Medicine Band in 1998, actually got his start performing in the Shenandoah Valley as a singer in the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society when he was about 11 years old.

Secor has strong ties to Augusta County as well.

“I went to school in Augusta County from 1987 to 1991 at a school that my dad started in Verona called the Hunter McGuire School,” Secor said.

Secor recalled the days of his early morning bus rides to school.

“I was in Harrisonburg every morning on a bus at 7 o’clock and Mr. Jessie would drive us on down past Mt. Solon and Mt. Clinton and we’d get on down to Augusta County past Weyers Cave and go up to Verona to go to school,” Secor said.

He would sometimes go up to the Eastside Speedway on the weekends with friends.

Secor is familiar with Waynesboro.

“I’ve been all through downtown Waynesboro and that’s where I bought my bicycle. There was a great bike shop there when I was a kid, and we would go up to Lake Sherando,” he said, adding that he thought all the cultural offerings of the valley were better in Augusta County. “I definitely got around Augusta County a lot. I wanted to move there real bad.”

