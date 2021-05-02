Ever wondered how Norm felt when he walked into Cheers, to find his corner stool at the counter? Try walking into Augusta Equipment in Staunton. You’ll be greeted by a group of kind and caring folks, who understand the needs of the agricultural community. Plus, you’ll be treated like family, with no questions asked. It’s how it worked for Norm.

Augusta Equipment, located at 1304 Richmond Road, is the region’s top New Holland dealer for all your agricultural and farm needs. The business also carries an array of other lines, such as Echo, Hustler, Land Pride, Kioti, Big Dog and Woods.

And whatever your needs, from small to big, Augusta Equipment will be able to help you move forward. From zero turn mowers, tractors, balers, skid steers and much more, Augusta Equipment has you covered.

The company prides itself in having a large inventory of new equipment, but if that’s not in your budget, there’s also a well-maintained inventory of used equipment to choose from. And, Augusta Equipment offers financing as well.

Thankfully, the pandemic did not slow down the dedicated professionals at Augusta Equipment, and the doors are open for anyone who’s looking for top-notch equipment, and expert advice.

So stop by Augusta Equipment, where everybody knows your name.

- This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.