Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County - ALMOST HOME 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949 Phone: 434 263-7722 Email: pets@nelsonspca.org IMPORTANT!!!... View on PetFinder
Gordy
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The crash remains under investigation.
- Updated
“She was totally devoted to doing what she could to make people’s lives better," Del. John Avoli said. "That’s Anne Seaton in a nutshell."
Chesapeake man now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
- Updated
A Chesapeake man now faces an additional felony charge of aggravated manslaughter in a drunk driving accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.
- Updated
The Lyndhurst couple has walked about 2.7 miles a day for the last 203 days.
- Updated
Josh, who lives in Waynesboro, and Shannon, who lives in Staunton, both said they hope to use their winnings to start retirement savings accounts.
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
- Updated
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
- Updated
No injuries were reported in the fire, and police said they will not be releasing a motive.
As a longtime reserve officer, Bob Knecht put his life on the line voluntarily for Waynesboro for three decades
- Updated
Bob Knecht, now retired, spent three decades as a reserve officer with the Waynesboro Police Department. Simply put, Knecht responded to calls for service in the city for 30 years — putting his life on the line voluntarily.
- Updated
F&M Bank, a locally owned independent community bank headquartered in Rockingham County, will open its Waynesboro location on Monday.
- Updated
WEST POINT — Riverheads football is back in its customary spot … playing for another state championship.