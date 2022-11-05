Haven's adoption fee is $125 to an approved adopter. To apply to adopt Haven, please submit an application online (https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/SVAS/Dog),... View on PetFinder
Haven
A Waynesboro business owner is charged with embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports with the city over a six-month period between March and September of this year.
RICHMOND — The Stuarts Draft competition cheer team continued to build the legend of their dynasty on Saturday.
It was business as usual Friday evening in Greenville.
Waynesboro Ward D City Council candidate Jim Wood speculated on possible conspiracy theories about the assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul during his most recent weekly podcast.
Contour Airlines kicked off service from Shenandoah Valley Airport on Tuesday.
The Hornets erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit Friday.
Some area school employees are getting extra pay in time for the holidays.
The Little Giants had five runners finish in the top 20 en route to narrowly winning the Region 3C crown on Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Park in Fluvanna County.
Six years ago, voters rejected moving the courthouse to Verona.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tools from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County,