Hold Your Horses

Ten local residents graduated from the 37th cohort of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Greater Augusta program at…
Rockfish Gap Turnpike, also known as U.S. 250, was shut down Monday as chunks of greenstone bedrock broke free and slid down the steep mountain side sandwiched between Interstate 64 and the turnpike.
For more than two decades, Riverheads’ football fans have been living a dream.
BRCC to award Waynesboro’s Joyce Colemon with its first-ever honorary degree during virtual commencement ceremony
Colemon, 73, will receive an Honorary Associate of Humanities degree from the college, the first-ever honorary degree awarded in its 54-year history.
After nearly two hours of public comment, the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to table discussion surrounding a Weyers Cave farm.
Tina Kiracofe, ACPS director of instruction and instructional technology, gave details about June Academy and what virtual learning might look like for students next year during Thursday night's monthly School Board meeting.
The Little Giants’ restraint at the plate helped the team to a 14-0 win over Staunton in nondistrict softball action.
The Rivanna Trails Foundation is petitioning the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a feasibility study of the path from city to the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
Jacob Barker's two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 5-5 tie and the Waynesboro Little Giants went on to beat Staunton.
"Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, community business leader, scout master, entrepreneur, custom home and commercial builder, and founder of Devils Backbone Brewing Company," Heidi Crandall said.