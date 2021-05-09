 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Infrared

Infrared

Infrared

"Hi there! My name is Infrared, but you can call me "Red." I'm just about the cutest darn thing to... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert