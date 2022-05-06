Meet Jasper! Jasper is a two year old, mixed breed dog who weighs about 50 pounds and he is a... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A woman said her daughter “had been bullied” repeatedly by the student who shot the gun.
The Dooms Crossing-South River access area means kayaks and canoes can enter the river on county-owned property off Dooms Crossing Road.
A Waynesboro resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said.
Staunton High School junior Maaliah Cabell literally leapt into the records books Wednesday night.
The Gladiator track standout etched her name in the school record book with a high jump of 5-5, eclipsing the old mark set in 1982.
After two years of being forced to cancel it's annual Riverfest celebration, Waynesboro officials were glad that the community was willing to come out again.
Entering Year 3, there are a number of reasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera to be optimistic.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection with a car pursuit that spanned three counties early Tuesday.
Lauren Bernett was a snowboarder, country music enthusiast and animal lover. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.