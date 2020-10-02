Keys to victory: Virginia at Clemson

Bennett Conlin's keys to victory for Saturday's ACC matchup between Virginia and No. 1 Clemson.

Virginia

» Win the turnover battle: Virginia won the turnover battle against Duke 7-3. The Cavaliers could use another excellent defensive effort to upset Clemson. While forcing seven turnovers against an efficient Clemson offense seems unlikely, forcing a couple and taking care of the football offensively is likely the key to beating the Tigers.

» Limit big plays: All week long, Virginia’s coaches have talked about preventing chunk plays. The Cavaliers want to force the Tigers to march down the field, rather than allowing them to briskly move into the end zone via gains of 15 yards or more. Last season, the Tigers used a handful of chunk plays to drop 62 points on the Wahoos.

» Use your length: Lavel Davis Jr. shined for the Cavaliers in his first game, catching a pair of touchdowns. Tony Poljan, a transfer tight end, caught four passes for 44 yards in his Virginia debut. Both players are 6-foot-7, making them a matchup problem for Clemson. Look for Brennan Armstrong to frequently involve his two targets who look like they could double as UVa men’s basketball players.