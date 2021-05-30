Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County - ALMOST HOME 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949 Phone: 434 263-7722 Email: pets@nelsonspca.org IMPORTANT!!!... View on PetFinder
Kitric
Related to this story
Most Popular
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
- Updated
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
- Updated
Protesters collectively took a moment of silence and kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds
There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
- Updated
If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...
New evidence is said to prove innocence in fatal Augusta County fire in 1999. But can it be considered?
- Updated
New evidence the Virginia Attorney General's office has characterized as compelling could prove that a fatal Augusta County fire did not happen the way a jury was told it did more than two decades ago.
- Updated
Following a slim 3-2 vote of approval, the city tax rate of 90 cents per every $100 of real estate value was narrowly passed at the Waynesboro City Council’s meeting Monday night.
- Updated
“To say this board denied the purchase of body cams is not really accurate,” Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter said.
- Updated
The only thing that could slow down Waynesboro’s girls soccer team Wednesday night was a lightning delay.
- Updated
Saturday’s graduation marked the school’s 51st annual commencement ceremony.
Tuesday night was the Noah Canterbury show, and the Old Dominion signee did not disappoint, leading Buffalo Gap to a 16-0 victory over Staunton.
- Updated
The suspect was transported from the scene to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical, The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.