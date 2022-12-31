Hey there! My name is Lacey and I would like to apply to be your new best friend. I am... View on PetFinder
Lacey
A worn-out jewelry box and its hidden surprise brings two strangers together for a Christmas present wrapped in the kindness and love of humankind.
One home in particular on Rosser Avenue has a lot of cars on the road slowing down at night to see the holiday illumination.
Police say three people ages 30, 17 and 11 are dead in Nelson County after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River but was swept away.
The widow of the late House District 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell and the vice mayor of the Rockbridge County community of Glasgow will vie for the General Assembly seat in a special election Jan. 10.
Del. John Avoli, who now represents the 20th House District, announced Wednesday he will seek a third and final term in the Virginia House of Delegates in House District 36.
Legislation signed in 2020 by Gov. Ralph Northam allowed early voting 45 days prior to an election. That legislation went into effect in the November 2020 elections.
Finn Irving dropped a game-high 30 points, and the Hornets cruised to a 67-43 win over visiting Liberty-Bedford in nondistrict boys basketball action Tuesday night.
Young people learn about Douglass and the violin each year at “Violins For Douglass,” a program sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Memorial and Historical Association.
“As the coach of a young team embarking into January I’ve got to be pleased with a lot of things with the growth of our team,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.