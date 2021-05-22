Lassiter: Friday night's game between Staunton and Wilson was special

It more than lived up to the hype.
Friday’s boys soccer matchup between Staunton and Wilson exceeded it.
When you have fans from both sections standing for the majority of the extra time periods — hoping for that elusive golden goal — it’s safe to say you’ve exceeded the hype.
This battle between the two Shenandoah District heavyweights had everything.
Yellow cards.
Penalty kicks.
Skill.
Drama.
Physicality.
It was a great high regular season high school soccer game.
Full disclosure. I almost never choose the games I cover. For the most part, a sports editor makes the schedule. I just show up. The soccer matchup between Wilson and Staunton was the first match I lobbied to cover this year.
I had a feeling it was going to be a special night.
And my gut was right. Friday night was special.
Technically, I shouldn’t say it had everything.
It had almost everything.
Because it didn’t have a winner.
In the high school regular season, the teams play an extra 10 minutes. If that doesn’t resolve it, the game ends in a draw.
I understand the reasoning. I just wish sporting events didn’t end in a tie.
I’m not complaining. Nor am I bashing soccer. It’s always been one of my favorite sports to cover. My love for the sport grew when I went to Uganda with my church, and I saw what the sport meant to the Ugandans.
I also like winning. Actually, I love winning.
And, as a reporter, writing about a game that neither team won or lost is sort of difficult. It’s always strange as a reporter to watch both teams leave the soccer pitch not knowing exactly how to feel.
Technically, you didn’t lose.
But you didn’t exactly win either.
But even with the tie, it was well worth the price of admission. The two teams played like a state championship was on the line. And I don’t have a better solution on how to resolve a game that is still deadlocked after extra time.
Deciding a regular season game by trading off penalty kicks feels a little disingenuous.
I know it’s technically not the same, but if feels too close deciding a football game by having the two opposing placekicker face off in a kick-off competition.
I don’t have a solution, but I do have a declaration.
After 17 or so years of sports reporting, I’m ready to declare Friday night’s contest the best game I’ve covered that didn’t have a winner.
Unless you count the fans.
Every person who showed up to watch that 90 minutes of soccer was probably the closest thing to a winner that Friday night produced.
Here’s the kicker. Pun fully intended. Staunton’s final home game of the season is a rematch against Wilson. Could the sequel top what I witnessed on Friday night?
I’m hope I’m there to find out.
Chris Lassiter is a sports writer for The News Virginian.