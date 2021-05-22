Lassiter: Friday night's game between Staunton and Wilson was special

In the high school regular season, the teams play an extra 10 minutes. If that doesn’t resolve it, the game ends in a draw.

I understand the reasoning. I just wish sporting events didn’t end in a tie.

I’m not complaining. Nor am I bashing soccer. It’s always been one of my favorite sports to cover. My love for the sport grew when I went to Uganda with my church, and I saw what the sport meant to the Ugandans.

I also like winning. Actually, I love winning.

And, as a reporter, writing about a game that neither team won or lost is sort of difficult. It’s always strange as a reporter to watch both teams leave the soccer pitch not knowing exactly how to feel.

Technically, you didn’t lose.

But you didn’t exactly win either.

But even with the tie, it was well worth the price of admission. The two teams played like a state championship was on the line. And I don’t have a better solution on how to resolve a game that is still deadlocked after extra time.

Deciding a regular season game by trading off penalty kicks feels a little disingenuous.