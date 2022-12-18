Legislators pleased with Youngkin budget focus on education, behavioral health

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin offered his first budget to money committees of the Virginia General Assembly on Thursday, and local legislators say there are many positives in the proposal.

And they also believe Virginia’s revenue picture is bright enough to accomplish a number of the governor’s initiatives.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and House District 20 Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, took notice of Youngkin’s $230 million commitment to behavioral health. When speaking Thursday, Youngkin spoke of how 1.5 million Virginians have some type of mental health issue, and 340,000 a serious issue. His initiative will focus in part on a focus on substance abuse and a stronger behavioral health workforce.

“Thank God he is making behavioral health a priority,” said Avoli, who said addiction to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl are at a crisis level in the commonwealth.

Hanger said the mobile crisis centers included in the budget for mental health are essential.

Avoli, who spent more than four decades as a teacher, principal, and education administrator, also appreciates the Youngkin commitment to K-12 education in the budget. The governor proposes $17 million to expand the use of reading specialists to the fourth and fifth grades and $7 million more for math specialists at the schools needing the most help.

“Education is a priority,” Avoli said.

He said it is essential to begin the education effort at an early age “dealing with youngers 5,6, 7 and 8.” Youngkin is also proposing $50 million in teacher performance bonuses. The bonuses will be based on merit.

Youngkin said in his speech to legislators, “the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the learning loss brought on by systematic efforts over the last decade to lower standards.”

Among the changes adopted in Virginia K-12 education in recent years was to attach school accreditation to yearly progress as opposed to meeting passing test scores.

The governor’s commitment to providing resources for the Chesapeake Bay and best management agricultural practices impressed Hanger.

“There is a significant commitment to the Chesapeake Bay for nutrient removal and local wastewater efforts,” Hanger said.

The Youngkin budget is the first in a series of actions. The Virginia House and Senate will offer their versions before a final budget is hammered out this winter.

Avoli is hopeful of some budget amendments that would benefit Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro. He hopes to offer one for the Waynesboro Family YMCA to help with a capital program.

Hanger said he is anxious to study the Youngkin budget more closely but said, “the money is available for whatever is needed.” The senator said it is now up to the Virginia Senate and House to decide on a final budget during the upcoming 46-day session.