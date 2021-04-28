Little League
"Hello! My name is Little League and I'm positive that I'm going to be your new best pal! No really,... View on PetFinder
The crash remains under investigation.
“She was totally devoted to doing what she could to make people’s lives better," Del. John Avoli said. "That’s Anne Seaton in a nutshell."
Chesapeake man now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
A Chesapeake man now faces an additional felony charge of aggravated manslaughter in a drunk driving accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.
Josh, who lives in Waynesboro, and Shannon, who lives in Staunton, both said they hope to use their winnings to start retirement savings accounts.
The Lyndhurst couple has walked about 2.7 miles a day for the last 203 days.
F&M Bank, a locally owned independent community bank headquartered in Rockingham County, will open its Waynesboro location on Monday.
As a longtime reserve officer, Bob Knecht put his life on the line voluntarily for Waynesboro for three decades
Bob Knecht, now retired, spent three decades as a reserve officer with the Waynesboro Police Department. Simply put, Knecht responded to calls for service in the city for 30 years — putting his life on the line voluntarily.
WEST POINT — Riverheads football is back in its customary spot … playing for another state championship.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and police said they will not be releasing a motive.
Virginia officials will relax COVID-19 restrictions around social events and restaurant operations on May 15, with hopes to eliminate all gathering and capacity limits by June.