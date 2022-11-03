Local public defender’s office celebrates half-century

The Staunton Public Defender’s Office is celebrating a milestone birthday this week, the 50th anniversary of its start.

The office is Virginia’s oldest by a few months, opening a few months before the public defender’s office in Virginia Beach in 1972. The Virginia General Assembly established two pilot projects for public defenders to provide defense for people who couldn’t afford a lawyer. Virginia wanted to see if the public defender concept would work better than hiring local attorneys willing to take the cases.

The Staunton Public Defender’s Office provides legal defense for clients in six localities, including Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. Public Defender Peter Boatner said the work of the office is as busy as ever – providing defense for about 80 percent of the defendants facing jail time in the six localities.

But Boatner said there has been an evolution in the office, which includes 14 full-time lawyers and one part-time. He said the goal has moved beyond simply representation.

“There has been a move away from just focusing on the single event that brought somebody into the system,” Boatner said. He said his office is working with local authorities and prosecutors to try and assure that offenders don’t repeat their crimes.

“We don’t want to see people cycle through the court system,” Boatner said. He said his office can accomplish more by helping defendants with housing, substance and mental abuse treatment.

“If we can play a role in the getting those services and these folks become productive citizens and pay taxes,” he said. “We are thinking of different ways of approaching the problem.”

Boatner, a University of Virginia law graduate, said his office is outnumbered by prosecutors by two-to-one. But he said while the office is winning more cases he feels better “if we put somebody in the right direction.”

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said Boatner has been a strong advocate for intervention with indigent defendants. He said Boatner has been an advocate for pretrial risk assessment so defendants can return to the community prior to their trial.

Boa tner is grateful for better staffing of his office which is funded by the commonwealth. He noted that the area’s first public defender was Coy M. Kiser, Jr. He began in 1972 with an investigator and a secretary and two part-time assistant public defenders.

Kiser became a judge in 1974, and was succeeded by William E. Bobbitt. He served as the local public defender for 34 years until Boatner took the position in 2008.

Over the years, the Staunton Public Defender’s Office has represented at least 50,000 individuals. Boatner said some defendants become familiar by their repeat nature.

But Boatner said there is a sense “these people are our neighbors and we need to use our resources wisely.”

Members of the area legal community gathered Wednesday at the Staunton Public Defender’s Office on Byers Street in Staunton to celebrate the 50th anniversary.