Madison
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Madison came to K Kids with her sister, Dolley.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
- Updated
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
- Updated
The suspect was transported from the scene to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical, The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.
- Updated
Beth Teachey had two things to celebrate Tuesday. The first was her birthday, and the second was winning Waynesboro’s teacher of the year.
- Updated
Saturday’s graduation marked the school’s 51st annual commencement ceremony.
- Updated
The museum was included in Virginia’s budget by the Virginia General Assembly, which will allow the project to move beyond conceptual design into detailed design work to prepare for construction.
- Updated
Standing on a field swathed in red, where just a few short weeks ago Riverheads High School captured the state football championship, salutatorian Addison Obaugh told her classmates and the crowd that they should “glory in Red Pride like never before” because they “fought like Gladiators” and won.
- Updated
More than 175 Wilson Memorial High School seniors received their diplomas during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at James Madison University.
- Updated
Kate Ledford, a midfielder for the Little Giants, had three of Waynesboro’s seven first-half goals.
- Updated
Friday night’s matchup between the Staunton Storm and the Wilson Hornets had all the intensity of a state tournament game.
- Updated
Grace Christian School rallied from a 4-0 deficit Saturday afternoon and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh innng to defeat Westover Christian Academy.