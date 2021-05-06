Make it Double
"Hiya! My name is Make it Double which sounds like a pretty funny name until you meet my brother, Prepare... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Riverheads Gladiators' seniors finished their football careers in historic fashion.
- Updated
The entertainment value of Saturday's state Class 2 football championship was through the roof as Appomattox edged Stuarts Draft 48-41 to defend its title on Saturday at Cougar field.
- Updated
“She was totally devoted to doing what she could to make people’s lives better," Del. John Avoli said. "That’s Anne Seaton in a nutshell."
- Updated
The Riverheads football dynasty sits alone in the annals of Virginia history after the Gladiators waltzed to their fifth consecutive Class 1 state championship Saturday.
- Updated
Wilson made the most of its opportunities Tuesday to take a 6-0 lead and then held off a big five-run Waynesboro rally in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Little Giants, 6-5, in nondistrict action at Kate Collins Field.
- Updated
This year’s four-day show at Augusta Expo had just over 100 exhibitors and 297 animals — 60 steers, 80 hogs and 157 lambs.
- Updated
The crash remains under investigation.
- Updated
For more than two decades, Riverheads’ football fans have been living a dream.
Chesapeake man now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
- Updated
A Chesapeake man now faces an additional felony charge of aggravated manslaughter in a drunk driving accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.
- Updated
Ironically of the 12 teams playing for state championships Saturday across the six classifications, Stuarts Draft is the lone team with a blemish on its record.