Man pleads guilty to punching woman, receives prison time

A Waynesboro man has been sentenced to three years in prison with two years and two months suspended after a Wednesday guilty plea to felony unlawful wounding.

Brian Alan Painter of Waynesboro pleaded guilty in Waynesboro Circuit Court to punching an elderly woman twice in the face after a traffic accident on August 5, said Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Painter has been in jail since his arrest on Aug. 5. Ledbetter said he was traveling west on Broad Street in his vehicle when the car T-boned a four-door Mercury. The accident happened at the intersection of Broad and New Hope Road. The assault victim was crossing over Broad when the accident occurred.

“He (Painter) was traveling at a faster rate of speed that the cars around him,” Ledbetter said.

When the accident happened, Painter jumped out of his vehicle and went to the Mercury. The elderly woman in her 80s was still sitting in her car when Ledbetter said Painter punched her twice in the face.

Ledbetter presented photos in court showing that the victim “had a split in the skin of her left cheekbone right under the eye.”

Painter fled on foot, and witnesses to the accident pursued him and caught him near the Truist Bank parking lot.

Ledbetter said in addition to prison time, Painter must also show good behavior for three years. The prosecutor said Painter issued a written apology to the victim and offered an apology in court.