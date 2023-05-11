My Cousin Vinny(1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa TomeiAMC, 5:30 p.m.
Trainwreck(2015, Romance-comedy) Amy Schumer, Bill HaderFreeform, 5:30 p.m.
Cheerleader Abduction(2020, Suspense) Jerni Stewart, Kristen HarrisLMN, 6 p.m.
Feeling Butterflies(2022, Romance-comedy) Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarryHallmark, 6 p.m.
Get Hard(2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin HartE!, 7 p.m.
Captain America: The First Avenger(2011, Action) Chris Evans, Hayley AtwellFX, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
The Green Mile(1999, Drama) Tom Hanks, David MorseAMC, 8 p.m.
The Pregnancy Promise(2023, Suspense) Alexandra Swanbeck, Macy JacobLMN, 8 p.m.
Old School(2003, Comedy) Luke Wilson, Will FerrellParamount, 10 p.m.
The Plot to Kill My Mother(2023, Suspense) Romy Weltman, Milton BarnesLMN, 10 p.m.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005, Action) Brad Pitt, Angelina JolieUSA, 10:30 p.m.
Outbreak(1995, Suspense) Dustin Hoff man, Rene RussoBBC America, 11 p.m.
The Dark Tower(2017, Fantasy) Idris Elba, Matthew McConaugheyFX, 11 p.m.