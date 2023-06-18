The Avengers(2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 6 p.m.
The Matrix (1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne AMC, 6 p.m.
American Gangster(2007, Crime drama) Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe VH1, 6:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters(1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
Predators
The Incredibles
American History X(1998, Drama) Edward Norton, Edward Furlong Vice, 7 p.m.
Daddy's Perfect Little Girl(2021, Suspense) Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells LMN, 8 p.m.
Groundswell(2022, Romance) Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Look Who's Stalking(2023, Suspense) Alissa Filoramo, Juliana Destefano Lifetime, 8 p.m.
Shrek Forever After(2010, Children) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy Nick, 8 p.m.
