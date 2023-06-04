Deadly Infidelity(2022, Suspense) Kate Watson, Anna Marie Dobbins LMN, 6 p.m.
The Magnificent Seven(2016, Western) Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt Vice, 6 p.m.
Titanic(1997, Historical drama) Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet VH1, 6 p.m.
Son-in-Law(1993, Comedy) Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino CMT, 7 p.m.
The Last Samurai(2003, Adventure) Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe BBC America, 7 p.m.
Con Air(1997, Action) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack SYFY, 7:30 p.m.
Captain Marvel(2019, Action) Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson FX, 8 p.m.
Scarface(1983, Crime drama) Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer Sundance, 8 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog(2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 8 p.m.
You'll Never Leave Me(2023, Suspense) Christie Leverette, Cameron Jebo LMN, 8 p.m.
Olympus Has Fallen(2013, Action) Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart SYFY, 10 p.m.
You Can Never Go Home Again(2021, Suspense) Maria Breese, Omar Gooding LMN, 10 p.m.