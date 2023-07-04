Lethal Weapon 3(1992, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover BET, 6 p.m.
Final Destination 3(2006, Horror) Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman POP, 6:30 p.m.
Happy Gilmore(1996, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald VH1, 6:30 p.m.
Rocky III(1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone AMC, 6:30 p.m.
Grown Ups 2(2013, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kevin James Freeform, 7 p.m.
Independence Day: Resurgence(2016, Science fiction) Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum E!, 7 p.m.
The Avengers(2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
Girls Trip(2017, Comedy) Regina Hall, Queen Latifah FXM, 8:30 p.m.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox VH1, 9 p.m.
Rocky IV(1985, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire AMC, 9 p.m.
Air Force One(1997, Suspense) Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman Vice, 9:30 p.m.
Gladiator(2000, Historical drama) Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix Paramount, 10:30 p.m.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice VH1, 11:30 p.m.