FISHERSVILLE — As the Western Virginia Sport Show enters its 35th year, quality remains at the forefront.

The show returns to Augusta Expo in Fishersville from Friday to Sunday and features over 200 vendors, including the opportunity to meet “Deadliest Catch” star Johnathan Hillstrand.

Organizer Mark Hanger said the show looks strong this year and should provide an engaging and family-friendly show that attracts people from all over the United States. One way the quality is maintained is through careful selection of vendors instead of a catch-all approach. Hanger said this allows for a finely-crafted show that appeals perfectly to the intended audience.

“We’re considered one of the top five shows on the East Coast in this arena, and a big reason for that is we don’t take just anyone who calls,” Hanger said. “That’s kind of how we build our show. It takes more time to build it that way, but you end up with a better show.”

One way to bring appeal this year for Hanger was bringing in Hillstrand. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the legendary fisherman on Saturday and Sunday at the show.

As well as Hillstrand, other notable attractions include Raptors Up Close, which will display live birds of prey, and CROC ENTERTAINMENT featuring live giant alligators.

The packed show comes as Hanger said he’s seen a rise in interest in the sport show over the past few years as people enjoy the outdoors more. According to a 2022 article from Penn State, participation in recreational outdoor activities rose 20% since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve educated themselves,” Hanger said. “They might’ve said, “Oh, I didn’t know I liked to fish, but it was great. It was so much fun. My wife loved it.’”

As the show celebrates 35 years, Hanger reflected on the changes to how shows like the Western Virginia sport Show are put together. One major difference is how talent is booked, Hanger said, as in the past bookings usually came by way of camping or hunting magazines, while the internet dominates today. Social media also plays a crucial role in marketing the show.

“It’s evolved over the years,” Hanger said. “There was no internet when I started the show. There was no Facebook, Instagram, or none of that stuff [for promotion]. I have adult children who take care of all that stuff for me right now.”

Tickets to the show are $11 for attendees 13 years old and up, $5 for guests ages 6-12, and anyone younger gets in free. The show is open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 5:30 p.m. More information about the show can be found at westernvasporthow.com.