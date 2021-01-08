 Skip to main content
55-year-old Waynesboro man dies in single-vehicle crash
55-year-old Waynesboro man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 55-year-old Waynesboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.

A 2017 Jeep Patriot driven by Jeffery L. Coffey was traveling southbound on Route 608 in Augusta County when he lost control of the vehicle while driving through a curve, crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree at 10:47 a.m. less than a mile north of Route 667, according to a press release.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to cross back over the road and strike another tree, police said. Coffey, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

