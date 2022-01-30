7-year-old girl killed by Rottweiler in Waynesboro

Waynesboro Police officers responded to a residence near Parker Heights Road around 2:26pm for a reported domestic dog attack, the release said. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a Rottweiler that belonged to the residence attacked the juvenile female, who was from Augusta County. The girl was then transported by ambulance to Augusta Health, where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack. An adult woman was also injured during the attack, but was released from the hospital after treatment.