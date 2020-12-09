After 3 generations and 108 years, Staunton Steam Laundry closes its doors

STAUNTON — The quiet shuttering of a local firm’s doors just days before Thanksgiving closed a remarkable business chapter for the area, but left a legacy that will long be remembered.
As siblings Tom Beam, Lee Beam, and Becky Anhold sat in the Staunton Steam Laundry office this past week, they reflected upon the laundry business that their grandfather, Robert C. Beam Sr., founded in 1912 and thought about what his legacy has meant to them personally and to the community.
In 1912, Beam, a traveling salesman with some experience in the laundry business, collaborated with another man to purchase a local laundry enterprise. Three generations later, the Beam family business is a multi-state firm that talks in terms of tons of laundry, but in those first years, the outfit consisted of a single, horse-drawn wagon that traveled the city streets to pick up and clean men’s shirt collars and cuffs.
Changes came fast and furious in those early years as Beam partnered with various individuals, operated under several names, and moved from Central Avenue to Johnson Street before finally settling on a name, Staunton Steam Laundry, and a site, Sears Hill, that would last a century.
In 1916, the firm purchased a truck that enabled the company to travel all the way to Fort Defiance to pick up laundry from Augusta Military Academy. Eventually a fleet of vehicles provided laundry services throughout the valley of Virginia and into West Virginia. Over many decades, the modern plant on Sears Hill expanded to cover an entire city block and even spilled over to a building across the street.
Although Beam was born in Pennsylvania, Staunton became his home for life. In 1918, he married an Augusta County girl, Mae Brower, and they had four children, Robert Jr. (Bobby), George, Warren, and Helen. Beam immersed himself in the civic and business life of the community to such a degree that when he died of a heart attack at the age of 59 the newspaper described him as “an important cog in Staunton’s business and fraternal life.”
Staunton Steam was a flourishing business at the time of its founder’s death in 1944. In addition to providing full family laundry services, the firm added apron and towel rental for beauty and barbershops. Robert Jr., known as Bobby, took over Staunton Steam at his father’s death. Eventually the business added dry cleaning services, uniform and garment rentals, shop towel rentals, and mat rentals.
Although all of Robert Beam Sr.’s children went into the laundry business in one way or another, the straight line of Staunton Steam Laundry has been through his son, Bobby (Robert Jr.), who married Betty. The “Bobby and Betty” team grew the corporation, while maintaining what they called “Simply Service.” By the end of the 20th century, the plant had expanded to 64,000 square feet. A typical week meant 120 employees engaged in cleaning 70,000 pounds of soiled linen including more than 16,000 sheets, 45,000 towels, 22,000 napkins, and 4,000 tablecloths. A fleet of vehicles traveled 10,000 miles a week making deliveries to 3,000 customers.
Staunton Steam has been an institution in the working class neighborhood on Sears Hill since the business located there in 1928. Many of the employees walked to work and people could set their clocks by the steam whistle.
The third generation of Beams—Tom, Lee, and Becky—have never known life without Staunton Steam laundry. Born seven years apart and ranging in age from 69 to 55, the business has always been part of their life’s blood. They all worked at the plant growing up and understood that it was the driving force in their parents’ lives.
“We didn’t take family vacations unless it centered around a laundry convention,” they remembered. “Our parents took a compassionate, genuine interest in their customers and their employees. They both had offices at the plant. We always said that Dad owned the business, but Mom was in charge!” they explained, finishing the stories and thoughts for each other.
“We were raised in the business,” they said as they sat in Lee’s office. Lee, who went to William & Mary and majored in business, is the president and CEO of the company. She takes care of the “inside” of the business, running the plant.
“I worked summers here all through high school in the office and dad taught me all about the bookkeeping,” Lee recalled.
Tom, the eldest child, earned a degree in industrial engineering at Virginia Tech and then spent eight and a half years as a military pilot before returning to work at Staunton Steam. He also remained in the Air National Guard and retired as a lieutenant colonel. As the Staunton Steam vice-president, he took care of the “outside” part of the plant, concentrating on sales, service, and the operation of the fleet.
“My father would tell me, ‘Our customers rely on us even when the weather is bad.’ We grew up knowing the customers and the folks that worked here with our dad and grandfather, and we still know each and every customer and employee. What’s special about Staunton Steam is that we’re family, and we care about how satisfied the customer is and how well everyone’s doing his or her job.”
Becky took a different path, going to James Madison University and earning a degree in physical education and a minor in athletic training. She spent her entire career as an educator and athletic trainer at Fort Defiance High School. However, she always retained a board seat and a business interest in the company.
“As a kid I would come in on Saturday mornings and Dad would put me to work shaking turkey coats [for the poultry processing plants]. When it snowed, he would put me on a tractor and I would help plow,” Becky remembered.
All of those memories and more came flooding back to the three Beams as they contemplated life without Staunton Steam Laundry. In between smiles and stories, there were tears and tissues and a dash of pride as well.
A little over a year ago as the siblings approached retirement age in a changing, global economy, they began to think about the future and to talk about options, including life without the firm. Last year Staunton Steam let go of its dry cleaning business. Then, earlier in 2020, the corporation sold the industrial side of the business (work uniforms) to Cintas, a Fortune 500 company.
Shortly after that the linen side of the company, which relied heavily on the hospitality business, collapsed because of the pandemic. Throughout the summer and fall, they worked to bring it back and then in late November they found a buyer for the business (Virginia Linen) but not the real estate and the equipment. The sale means that the laundry business will be moved to another part of the state. As a result, just before the holiday, the Beams said goodbye to the handful of remaining employees and turned off the boilers for the last time.
Over the course of the next year, the company will be working on cleaning out and mothballing the buildings. For the three siblings, life after Staunton Steam Laundry will mean venturing into unseen territory. Literally, they have never spent a day of their lives without the company.
Shutting down the 108-year-old family business has been “hard and emotional,” said Lee.
“There is absolutely a pride in it,” the trio said in looking back over the business’s place in history. “We were local and we could help people.”
In the end, the company motto of “Simply Service” meant as much in 2020 as it did in 1912, when Robert Beam drove his horse-drawn wagon through the streets of Staunton picking up the laundry.
