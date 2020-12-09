After 3 generations and 108 years, Staunton Steam Laundry closes its doors

Staunton Steam has been an institution in the working class neighborhood on Sears Hill since the business located there in 1928. Many of the employees walked to work and people could set their clocks by the steam whistle.

The third generation of Beams—Tom, Lee, and Becky—have never known life without Staunton Steam laundry. Born seven years apart and ranging in age from 69 to 55, the business has always been part of their life’s blood. They all worked at the plant growing up and understood that it was the driving force in their parents’ lives.

“We didn’t take family vacations unless it centered around a laundry convention,” they remembered. “Our parents took a compassionate, genuine interest in their customers and their employees. They both had offices at the plant. We always said that Dad owned the business, but Mom was in charge!” they explained, finishing the stories and thoughts for each other.

“We were raised in the business,” they said as they sat in Lee’s office. Lee, who went to William & Mary and majored in business, is the president and CEO of the company. She takes care of the “inside” of the business, running the plant.

“I worked summers here all through high school in the office and dad taught me all about the bookkeeping,” Lee recalled.