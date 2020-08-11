After blowing late lead, Cardinals on the brink of elimination from RCBL playoffs

GROTTOES — For seven innings, the Grottoes Cardinals were cruising against visiting New Market in the Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs.
Then disaster struck.
With a 9-3 lead, the wheels came off for the Cards, and instead of Grottoes tying the series at one game apiece, the Shockers scored seven times in the top of the eighth and held on to win 10-9 on Monday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the RCBL semifinals.
Now, Grottoes must win all three remaining games in the best-of-five series.
“We’ve dug a hole now,” Grottoes manager Tim Nicely said. “Things just snowballed against us in the eighth.”
Benefiting from four fielding errors, a walk and four singles, New Market pulled the game out.
C.J. Morton pitched the bottom of the ninth for the Shockers to pick up the save, with two Cardinals on base.
The Shockers, who finished second in the league during the regular season, took the early lead on a base hit by Frankie Ritter and a stolen base, Grant Thompson’s single and a home run by Pearce Bucher.
The Cardinals, who finished third in the regular season standings, scratched back a run in the bottom of the first.
Tristan Shoemaker walked to lead off, stole second and was knocked in by an Austin Nicely base hit.
Grottoes had its big inning in the bottom of the second.
David Wood and Gage Wood both singled, followed by a Matt Curry RBI double.
Dylan Nicely reached on an error, scoring the second run and Keegan Woolford, who had a big night at the plate for Grottoes, unloaded a massive home run to put the Cardinals ahead 6-3.
Grottoes continued to add to its total in the third on a single by Jacob Zoller, a double by David Wood and another double by Curry.
In the fourth, the Cardinals added on again, this time on a Dylan Nicely base hit and Woolford’s triple to deep right.
In the bottom of the sixth, Woolford struck again, this time with a solo homer to center, giving the home team a 9-3 lead.
But despite good pitching from Jack Masloff, the Cardinals couldn’t stop New Market’s seven-run uprising in the eighth.
With an off day on Tuesday, the teams resume Wednesday night at Rebel Park in New Market for game three.
Tim Nicely indicated that Tucker Garrison would take the mound for Grottoes as the Cardinals try to stave off elimination.
“All season, we’ve played well in spurts,” Nicely said. “We just need to be consistent for nine full innings. We just need to win a ball game to keep playing.”
