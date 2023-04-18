A vigil is set for 6 Wednesday night at the VDOT Workers’ Memorial on Afton Mountain to remember the 134 VDOT workers who have lost their lives doing work since 1928.

The vigil comes during National Work Zone Awareness Week, and will feature speeches by Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller and Stephen Birch, the VDOT commissioner.

VDOT Staunton District Spokesman Ken Slack said the message of work zone awareness week is for motorists to pay attention to road construction, whether it is on interstates or other Virginia highways.

Twenty two people lost their lives in Virginia highway work zone accidents in 2022. And Slack said many of those deaths involved motorists, passengers and highway workers. Nationally, 80 percent of the deaths in work zone accidents are motorists or passengers.

“We are doing all we can to make sure people know what they are getting into,” said Slack. Digital message signs on interstates provide advance notice of a highway work zone. Sometimes flashing lights are used. On other highways, portable rumble strips offer notice on two-lane roads.

Slack said there are multiple reasons for the work zone accidents, including excessive speed and driver distraction.

State officials are asking motorists to be more vigilant of work zones with the advent of warmer weather and more spring highway construction.

“Every spring, drivers see more construction and maintenance on Virginia’s roads,” said Birch, the VDOT commissioner. “Work zones can have changes traffic patterns, slow-moving heavy equipment and visual distractions. We ask the traveling public to work with us for their own safety and ours.”

Miller, Virginia’s secretary of transportation, said “the men and women working on our roadways have the same goal as drivers —- to get home safely at the end of the day.”

VDOT is asking that Virginians don orange clothing on Wednesday to show support of work zone safety. The week will be capped by a moment of silence Friday at 10 a.m. to remember workers killed in the line of duty for service to Virginia.