Air Force veteran throws hat in ring for Waynesboro’s Ward C seat

A Waynesboro native and Air Force veteran will seek the Ward C Waynesboro City Council seat in November.

Kenny Lee, 59, a graduate of Waynesboro High School, has worked in logistics for the Air Force, both on active duty and as a civilian. He spent 28 years on active duty, and has worked an Air Force employee since 2009. He is married and the father of four children. Lee holds a B.S. degree in logistics management from Bellevue University.

“I always wanted to be involved in some type of way in the community,” said Lee, who has worked remotely in logistics for the Air Force since the pandemic started. He returned to his native Waynesboro in February of 2021.

Lee said he plans to spend much time going door-to-door in the coming weeks in Ward C to get the necessary 125 signatures to appear on the November ballot.

“I’m excited and looking forward to reconnecting and meeting new folks in the ward and being able to represent them,” he said.

During his active duty, Lee said he worked all over the world including stints in Spain, Japan and in Alaska. “It (the Air Force) provided me an opportunity to deal with a variety of cultures,” he said.

Lee said his experience in the military also taught him to “work as a team … The experience made me more well-rounded and how to look at things differently.”

If elected, Lee said he would take time to study the needs of his constituents before setting priorities. “I would really like get a feel for what is going on and get the actual pulse,” he said.

The current Ward C member of council is Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson. Henderson has yet to announce for re-election.

Ward C includes the area north of downtown Waynesboro. The ward includes Kate Collins Middle School, William Perry Elementary School and the Wayne Hills Preschool Center.

