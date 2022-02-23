Amazon to open distribution facility in Fishersville

Amazon is coming to Fishersville.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Amazon will launch a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Fishersville, which will add 500 new jobs to the Augusta County workforce. The center is expected to be operational in spring of 2023.

“Jump starting the economy is a top priority for my administration, and we celebrate the 500 new jobs in Augusta County and a strengthened partnership with Amazon,” Youngkin said in his announcement. “Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Virginia is a testament to the Commonwealth’s exceptional infrastructure, competitive business costs, and long-term commitment that I’ve made to make sure we are developing talent and training workers to make Virginia the best state for business.”

The center, which will be located at 32 Trader Road in Fishersville, will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger-sized items such as furniture or outdoor equipment to customers.

“Augusta County looks forward to welcoming Amazon to our business community, and we appreciate the company’s recognition of the logistics and infrastructure benefits we offer for business,” said Gerald Garber, chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “We value the company’s investment in this location, as well as the commitment to create 500 new jobs to help fuel our economy’s growth.”

The fulfillment center is the second Amazon facility to come to the Augusta County-Waynesboro area in as many years, with a delivery station opening in Waynesboro in 2021.

Amazon first began opening fulfillment centers in Virginia in 2006 and has since launched over 30 fulfillment and sorting centers, producing over $34 billion for the state’s economy with its investments in the last decade.

“I welcome Amazon to Augusta County, and I look forward to partnering with them in this endeavor,” said Del. John Avoli. “They have selected a great location that will serve the people of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area well by bringing 500 much-needed jobs. It speaks volumes about our community that one of the most successful companies in the world is choosing to expand here.”

