American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returns to live performances this summer

Henry V will open on June 17 and run through Sept. 4 at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton. Carter will play the titular character after previously portraying Prince Hal in Henry IV parts 1 and 2 in 2020.

“As far as our research shows, I will be the first Black man in the U.S. to complete Prince Hal’s journey to the throne,” Carter said. “It has been my particular mission as a theatre-maker to ‘break the legacy’ of what these roles look and sound like. It’s incredibly rewarding to know I won’t be the last — that I’m a part of a lineage that outlives me.”

Speas will play the Countess in All’s Well That Ends Well, which will also run in the Blackfriars Playhouse beginning on Aug. 5.

“It’s a voyage on a fantastical ship helmed by a single, independent woman – a woman whose ingenuity rescues a nation from the brink of disaster, saves a king from death, and protects her chosen, self-won marriage from dissolution,” Speas said of the play.

This year’s shows comes after the ASC completed its 2020 SafeStart season with no instances of COVID in guests, staff, or actors. The theatre will still require social distancing and mask-wearing for guests in 2021.