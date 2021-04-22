American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returns to live performances this summer

STAUNTON — The show goes on as the American Shakespeare Center announced its lineup of performances for the 2021 summer season.
Beginning in May, ASC will bring to life three plays by the English playwright including “Macbeth,” “Henry V” and “All’s Well that Ends Well.” Tickets for all three shows are available now, and subscriptions for 2021 are also available. Subscribers get a range of benefits, including early ticket access and discounts.
The center, which is the world’s only recreation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre, will run all shows in 2021 with an actor-led model. This is, in part, because of the departure of artistic director Ethan McSweeny from the theatre in February. The actor-led model, which has been dubbed the Actor’s Renaissance, follows the traditions of the 16th and 17th-century productions.
ASC actor-managers Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston and Zoe Speas banded together to choose shows that showcase a range of Shakespeare’s works.
The season will open with Macbeth on May 13. The classic Shakespearean tragedy will run until Sept. 5 at an outdoor Staunton venue which is to be announced. Johnston will take up the title role in a production he describes as “a freight train of a play, a plunge into imagination and escapism where you come for the ride and leave breathless.”
Henry V will open on June 17 and run through Sept. 4 at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton. Carter will play the titular character after previously portraying Prince Hal in Henry IV parts 1 and 2 in 2020.
“As far as our research shows, I will be the first Black man in the U.S. to complete Prince Hal’s journey to the throne,” Carter said. “It has been my particular mission as a theatre-maker to ‘break the legacy’ of what these roles look and sound like. It’s incredibly rewarding to know I won’t be the last — that I’m a part of a lineage that outlives me.”
Speas will play the Countess in All’s Well That Ends Well, which will also run in the Blackfriars Playhouse beginning on Aug. 5.
“It’s a voyage on a fantastical ship helmed by a single, independent woman – a woman whose ingenuity rescues a nation from the brink of disaster, saves a king from death, and protects her chosen, self-won marriage from dissolution,” Speas said of the play.
This year’s shows comes after the ASC completed its 2020 SafeStart season with no instances of COVID in guests, staff, or actors. The theatre will still require social distancing and mask-wearing for guests in 2021.
The decline in attendance will affect revenue for the center, as then-Managing Director Amy Wratchford told Sen. Mark Warner in October that ASC’s projected revenue for 2021 was $2.1 million, down from $4 million in 2019 and $3.8 million in 2020.
Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling 1.877.MUCH.ADO (1-877-682-4236).