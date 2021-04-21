 Skip to main content
American Shakespeare Center to host free Shakespeare birthday celebration Saturday in Staunton
American Shakespeare Center to host free Shakespeare birthday celebration Saturday in Staunton

STAUNTON — The American Shakespeare Center is celebrating William Shakespeare’s birthday with free events for all ages in downtown Staunton Saturday morning.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a costume parade at the Staunton Farmers Market. After that, participants will make their way to the front of Grace Christian School at 19 S. Market St. at 10:30 a.m. where they will have the chance to learn an Elizabethan Dance, meet the ASC Bear, stage a socially distanced fight, help write Shakespearean MadLibs and deliver a Shakespeare speech while competing for a prize like an ACS T-shirt or other merchandise.

Attendees will also have the chance to grab a complimentary blood packet from ASC and die their “best Shakespearean bloody death.” The ASC will even provide you with the perfect Shakespearean line for the death scene.

“We’ll have packets of blood because we’re doing Macbeth this summer, and there’s a lot of murder in Macbeth,” said Jo Manley with the American Shakespeare Center.

Participants can also download the pattern for a plague mask from the ASC website, decorate it and wear it. Shakespearean costumes are encouraged. Costume suggestions from different Shakespeare plays are also listed online.

Parking for the events at Grace Christian School is available in the street or in the parking lot on the corner of Beverley Street and Market Street. For more details and to RSVP for the event, visit americanshakespearecenter.com/shxbday/. The deadline to register is 8 p.m. Friday.

Masks and social distancing are required due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

