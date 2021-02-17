Arctic Dip promises no shortage of chilling fun despite COVID-19 restrictions

STUARTS DRAFT — Dippers can still plunge into freezing water at Shenandoah Lake for the 7th annual Arctic Dip on Saturday but must do so under COVID-19 restrictions.
The annual fundraiser supports causes at Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL), an organization that provides services to people with disabilities across the Shenandoah Valley.
Gayl Brunk, VAIL executive director, said this year’s event looks incredibly different from past events.
“These are hard times, but [we’re] trying to find ways to still support the work that we do, have a fundraiser and also still engage the community in a safe manner,” Brunk said.
This year, dippers will have a designated arrival and departure time sent to them after registering for the event. Teams are limited to 10 or fewer people, and each participant will have their own marked-off lane, spaced 10 feet apart from other participants.
Once dippers make the quick sprint in and out of the lake, they will get changed in the changing area and then immediately leave, Brunk said. The changing area and porta potties will be disinfected after each heat completes their dip. The next scheduled team will then enter the beachfront property leading into the lake to line up for their turn.
“We have been working very diligently to meet all of the COVID restrictions and will be enforcing those,” Brunk said.
Typically, spectators gather to watch dippers plunge into the lake. However, this year participants have been restricted to one to two spectators each. The participant must confirm each spectator, Brunk said. All spectators and dippers are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Participants are allowed to remove their face coverings before entering the water, Brunk said.
Saturday’s weather forecast for Stuarts Draft calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 32 degrees. As long as roads are clear, the winter storm scheduled to hit the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning should have no impact on Saturday’s event, Brunk said.
Unfortunately for participants, there will be no food, hot chocolate or campfire this year to keep them warm after jumping in the lake because of the pandemic.
“We’re looking forward to an amazing event, but all the things that typically resonate with gathering are nixed,” Brunk said.
Because the general public can’t attend this year’s event, each heat will be live streamed on the VAIL Arctic Dip Facebook page.
As of now, 43 dippers are registered for the event, Brunk said on Wednesday. According to the 7th annual VAIL Arctic Dip fundraiser webpage, $13,887 has been raised so far.
“Our goal is for people with disabilities to live independently in the community,” Brunk said. “Every dollar we raise stays here locally supporting individuals with disabilities to remain in the community.”
On-site registration will be unavailable this year due to the pandemic. Those wishing to participate in this year’s Arctic Dip must register online at govail.org/dip by Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. There is a minimum registration fee of $25. Dippers who raise $75 or more will receive a souvenir t-shirt, and top fundraisers will receive prizes.
Those who wish to donate to VAIL without participating in the Arctic Dip may do so anytime at govail.org/support-vail/.