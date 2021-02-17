Arctic Dip promises no shortage of chilling fun despite COVID-19 restrictions

“We have been working very diligently to meet all of the COVID restrictions and will be enforcing those,” Brunk said.

Typically, spectators gather to watch dippers plunge into the lake. However, this year participants have been restricted to one to two spectators each. The participant must confirm each spectator, Brunk said. All spectators and dippers are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Participants are allowed to remove their face coverings before entering the water, Brunk said.

Saturday’s weather forecast for Stuarts Draft calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 32 degrees. As long as roads are clear, the winter storm scheduled to hit the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning should have no impact on Saturday’s event, Brunk said.

Unfortunately for participants, there will be no food, hot chocolate or campfire this year to keep them warm after jumping in the lake because of the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to an amazing event, but all the things that typically resonate with gathering are nixed,” Brunk said.

Because the general public can’t attend this year’s event, each heat will be live streamed on the VAIL Arctic Dip Facebook page.