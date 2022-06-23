Area consumers feel less pain at the pump for a short time Thursday

FISHERSVILLE — For 90 minutes on Thursday, the pain at the pump was mitigated at a Fishersville convenience store.

The Goose Creek Market partnered with the Virginia chapter of Americans for Prosperity to offer gas for $2.38 a gallon, more than $2 less than the regular price from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clearly, less pain at the pump was popular. The line of traffic stretched outside the gas pumps at the Goose Creek Market down Route 608. There were no accidents, just weary and strapped consumers trying to catch a break at the pump.

Virginia Americans for Prosperity Director J.C. Hernandez said the message to Congress and the Biden administration was to “cut red tape” and help consumers. AFP said in April alone, Virginians spent from $500 to $600 more on average because of inflation.

In addition to paying for lower gas for a couple of hours, Americans for Prosperity was offering a petition for signing that called for unleashing the country’s energy abundance, combating inflation through better budgeting and tackling rising costs through trade.

“We are trying to raise awareness nationally,” Hernandez said. “Congress and the (Biden) administration need to understand people are feeling it (pain).”

One of those affected by higher gas prices is Garland King, Jr. of Fishersville. “Every time I look I’m paying $10 to $20,” said King, who said he splurged on Thursday by spending $20.75 and getting nearly 9 gallons of gas.

In addition to Thursday’s exercise, Hernandez said AFP recently held a sit down forum at a Richmond restaurant to discuss inflation and its impact on businesses and Virginians.

Hernandez said the sacrifices are many for Americans now.

“Everyday people are really dealing with tradeoffs,” he said.

He said the questions include ‘can we afford groceries?’

